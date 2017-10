Sept 26(Reuters) - CLARIDGE PUBLIC LTD :

* 2017 H1 NET LOSS EUR 400,768 VERSUS LOSS EUR 419,985 LAST YEAR

* 2017 H1 LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE OWNERS OF THE COMPANY EUR 0.37 VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.39 LAST YEAR

Source text : bit.ly/2hxI3Yn

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)