Sept 26 (Reuters) - ITALMOBILIARE SPA:

* BOARD RESOLVES NOT TO EXERCISE THE RIGHT TO CANCEL ITS PARTICIPATION IN THE SHAREHOLDERS’ AGREEMENT OF MEDIOBANCA

* ITALMOBILIARE WILL KEEP SYNDICATED THE 8,673,728 MEDIOBANCA SHARES (OR 0.98% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL) ALREADY CONFERRED TO THE AGREEMENT

* ITALMOBILIARE DIRECTLY HOLDS 1.21 PCT OF THE MEDIOBANCA SHARE CAPITAL

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)