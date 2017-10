BRIEF-Ei Towers board approves signing of up to EUR 270 mln loan

Sept 27 (Reuters) - EI TOWERS SPA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY BOARD HAD APPROVED THE SIGNING OF A LOAN AGREEMENT FOR UP TO EUR 270 MILLION

* SENIOR LOAN HAS A MATURITY OF 4 YEARS WITH BULLET REPAYMENT AT MATURITY AND IT CAN BE USED WITHIN THE END OF THIS YEAR

* THE PURPOSE OF THIS LOAN IS MAINLY THE REPAYMENT OF THE 5-YEAR EUROBOND OF EUR 230 MILLION, ISSUED ON APRIL 18, 2013

* SECONDARILY, THE PURPOSE OF THIS LOAN IS SUPPORT OF THE COMPANY‘S GENERAL CORPORATE ACTIVITY

