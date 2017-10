Sept 28 (Reuters) - KRUK SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS UNIT PROKURA NS FIZ WON A TENDER TO PURCHASE AN UNSECURED RETAIL DEBT PORTFOLIO FROM GETIN NOBLE BANK SA

* THE PORTFOLIO’S NOMINAL VALUE IS ABOUT 419.7 MILLION ZLOTYS

