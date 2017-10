BRIEF-Qumak H1 results to be impacted by write offs, revaluation of DTA

Sept 28 (Reuters) - QUMAK SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT WROTE OFF A 3.6 MILLION ZLOTY RECEIVABLE FROM A SUBCONTRACTOR, DATA TECHNO PARK SP. Z O.O.

* IT ALSO BOOKED A WRITE OFF OF 4 MILLION ZLOTYS DUE TO UNSETTLED ADVANCE PAYMENT GRANTED TO DATA TECHNO PARK

* FINANCIAL RESULTS WILL BE LOWERED BY 8.3 MILLION ZLOTYS DUE TO REVALUATION OF THE DEFERRED TAX ASSET (DTA)

* WRITE OFFS AND DTA REVALUATION TO HIT H1 RESULTS WHICH ARE TO DUE ON OCT. 2

