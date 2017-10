Sept 28 (Reuters) - VESTEL ELEKTRONIK SANAYI VE TICARET AS :

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY SIGNED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH 6 INTERNATIONAL BANK TO SECURE $120 MILLION EQUIVALENT SYNDICATION CREDIT

* THE CREDIT IS WITH VARIOUS RATES 2 YEARS GRACE PERIOD AND 5 YEARS MATURITY

* THE CREDIT TO BE USED IN THE FIRST WEEK OF OCTOBER

