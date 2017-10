Sept 28(Reuters) - Constantinou Bros Properties PLC :

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 206,953 VERSUS LOSS EUR 235,097 YEAR AGO

* H1 LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY EUR 10.6 VERSUS LOSS 12.1 YEAR AGO

