Sept 28 (Reuters) - ORCA INVESTMENT PLC :

* H1 NET LOSS EUR 19,411 VERSUS LOSS EUR 13,889 YEAR AGO

* H1 LOSS PER SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF THE COMPANY EUR 0.016 VERSUS LOSS EUR 0.012 YEAR AGO

Source text : bit.ly/2yuPl60

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)