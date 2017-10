Sept 28 (Reuters) - REDSENSE MEDICAL AB (PUBL):

* SAYS HAS SIGNED A MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING AND IS NEGOTIATING A DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH DUTCH DIRINCO COVERING THE NETHERLANDS, BELGIUM AND LUXEMBOURG

* THE FIRST ORDER, WITH A VALUE OF ABOUT SEK 7,000, HAS BEEN PLACED BY THE DISTRIBUTOR

Source text: bit.ly/2yuUDi9

