Sept 29 (Reuters) - Giglio Group SpA:

* SAYS ITS NAUTICAL CHANNEL WILL BE AVAILABLE ON COSMOTE PLATFORM IN GREECE AS OF OCTOBER 1

* THE CONTRACT SIGNED BETWEEN NAUTICAL CHANNEL AND COSMOTE, BASED ON LICENSE FEES, WILL LAST THREE YEARS

* THE NAUTICAL CHANNELS IS ALREADY PRESENT IN GREECE ON VODAFONE PLATFORM

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)