Sept 29 - FORD OTOMOTIV SANAYI AS:

* SAID ON THURSDAY PROPOSED TO PAY DIVIDEND OF GROSS 1.11 LIRA NET 0.9435 LIRA PER SHARE

* 389.5 million lira to be paid to shareholders as dividend in cash

* TO PAY DIVIDENDS ON NOVEMBER 2

