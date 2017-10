BRIEF-Alantra to buy Catalyst Corporate Finance

Oct 2 (Reuters) - ALANTRA PARTNERS SA:

* SAID ON SUNDAY BUYS 100 PERCENT OF CATALYST CORPORATE FINANCE LLP

* AGREED PAYMENT CONSISTS OF GBP 15 MILLION IN CASH AND 1.6 MILLION OF NEW ALANTRA SHARES REPRESENTING 4.4 PERCENT OF SHARE CAPITAL AFTER CAPITAL INCREASE, SUBJECT TO APPROVAL BY SHAREHOLDERS

* ALANTRA SHARES RECEIVED BY PARTNERS OF CATALYST AS RESULT OF OPERATION WILL BE SUBJECT TO AVAILABILITY RESTRICTIONS (LOCK UP) AND CANNOT BE TRANSMITTED DURING PERIOD OF UP TO 6 YEARS

* TO PROPOSE SHAREHOLDERS REMUNERATION OF 16.5 MILLION EUROS THROUGH DISTRIBUTION OF SHARE PREMIUM OR DIVIDENDS OF 0.47 EUROS PER SHARE, TO BE PAID BEFORE TRANSACTION IS COMPLETED

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)