* SAID ON FRIDAY FIRST STAGE OF REORGANIZATION WAS COMPLETED AND COMPRISES OF A CHF 10 MILLION CAPITAL INCREASE, ACQUISITION OF THE NATIVE AG AND THE LAUNCH OF 5EL BLOCKCHAIN LAB BUSINESS UNIT

* H1 NET LOSS CHF 331 THOUSAND VS LOSS CHF 340 THOUSAND YEAR AGO

