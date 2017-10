Oct 2 (Reuters) - NOS SGPS SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE PORTUGAL TO DEVELOP AND SHARE INFRASTRUCTURE NATIONWIDE FROM THE BEGINNING OF 2018

* AGREEMENT COVERS RECIPROCAL SHARING OF DARK FIBRE IN ABOUT 2.6 MILLION HOMES EACH OPERATOR SHARING EQUIVALENT VALUE IN TERMS OF INVESTMENT

* PARTNERSHIP ALSO APPLIES TO MOBILE INFRASTRUCTURE WITH MINIMUM OF 200 MOBILE TOWERS TO BE SHARED

Source text: bit.ly/2x9hr5N

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)