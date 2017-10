Oct 2 (Reuters) - GETBACK SA:

* SAYS THE AMOUNT OF PURCHASE TRANSACTIONS OF RECEIVABLES BOUGHT AND MANAGED BY THE COMPANY AND ON BEHALF OF EXTERNAL FUNDS IN Q3 WAS AT 842.9 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 344 PCT YOY

* Q3 VALUE OF REPAYMENTS FROM SERVICING PORTFOLIOS PURCHASED AND MANAGED BY THE COMPANY AND ON BEHALF OF EXTERNAL FUNDS WAS AT 326.5 MILLION ZLOTYS, UP 103.9 PCT YOY

