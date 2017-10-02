FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abu Dhabi begins marketing triple-tranche dollar bond
October 2, 2017 / 1:04 PM / 18 days ago

Abu Dhabi begins marketing triple-tranche dollar bond

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 2 (IFR) - The Emirate of Abu Dhabi has begun marketing a triple-tranche US dollar bond, according to a lead.

The sovereign has announced guidance of 85bp area over Treasuries on a five-year, plus 105bp area on a 10-year and 150bp area on a 30-year tranche.

Abu Dhabi is expected to price the deal on Tuesday. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, First Abu Dhabi Bank, HSBC and JP Morgan are the lead managers on the 144A/Reg S deal.

Abu Dhabi is rated Aa2/AA/AA. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, editing by Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
