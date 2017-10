Oct 2 (Reuters) - MACRO GAMES SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT SET ISSUE PRICE FOR SERIES G SHARES AT 0.1 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* SAID IN AUG. THAT IT PLANS TO INCREASE ITS CAPITAL VIA ISSUE OF UP TO 75.8 MILLION SERIES G SHARES

