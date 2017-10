LONDON, Oct 2 (IFR) - The Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has launched a US$1bn bond due October 2047 at 7.50%, according to a lead.

The order books were about US$3bn at the last update.

The sovereign started marketing the notes via Citigroup and JP Morgan at a yield in the high 7s. The trade is today’s business.

The Jordan is rated B1 by Moody’s and BB- by S&P. (Reporting by Robert Hogg)