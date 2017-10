Oct 4 (Reuters) - ORPHEE SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THAT FUNDS MANAGED BY QUERCUS TFI SA DECREASED THEIR STAKE IN CO TO 3.92 PERCENT FROM 7.80 PERCENT

* CHANGE FOLLOWED TRANSACTION OF PAYING FOR PZ CORMAY SERIES L SHARES WITH ORPHEE SHARES

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:,, (Gdynia Newsroom)