LONDON, Oct 4 (IFR) - The Republic of Hungary has set final terms for €1bn notes due October 2027 at 100bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

The bonds were initially marketed at plus 125bp area, before pricing was revised to plus 110bp (+/-5bp).

The order books went subject in excess of €5.75bn.

The trade is for today’s business via BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and ING.

The sovereign is rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)