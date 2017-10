Oct 4 (Reuters) - ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE:

* ISTANBUL STOCK EXCHANGE SAYS USAS YATIRIMLAR HOLDING TO BE DELISTED ON OCTOBER 5

* USAS YATIRIMLAR HOLDING HAS BEEN ACQUIRED BY ISIKLAR ENERJI VE YAPI HOLDING

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)