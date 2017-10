Oct 4 (Reuters) - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE):

* RESOLVES TO SUSPEND TRADING IN SHARES OF THE COMPANIES CALATRAVA CAPITAL SA, HYPERION SA, MNI SA , LARK.PL SA, PC GUARD SA, AND WILBO SA AS OF OCT. 4

* DECISION FOLLOWS REQUEST OF THE POLISH FINANCIAL SUPERVISION AUTHORITY STATING THAT THE COMPANIES DID NOT PUBLISH THEIR H1 FINANCIAL REPORTS bit.ly/2fLjEy0

