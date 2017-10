BRIEF-Main shareholder to consider sale of half of its stake in Echo Investment

Oct 5(Reuters) - ECHO INVESTMENT SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS MAIN SHAREHOLDER, LISALA SP. Z O.O., WILL CONSIDER SALE OF ABOUT HALF OF ITS 65.99 PERCENT STAKE IT HOLDS IN THE COMPANY

* ECHO SAID EARLIER THAT TOGETHER WITH LISALA THEY ARE CONSIDERING ACTIONS AIMED AT INCREASING ECHO‘S FREE FLOAT

* IN CASE OF TAKING THE DECISION TO CARRY OUT THE TRANSACTION, LISALA WILL CONSIDER THE SALE OF ABOUT HALF OF ITS STAKE IN THE COMPANY, WHICH AMOUNTS TO 65.99 PERCENT, ECHO SAID

* THE TRANSACTION WOULD BE CARRIED OUT THROUGH A NON-DOCUMENTED OFFERING TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS

