Oct 5(Reuters) - WASKO SA

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS SUBSIDIARY, COIG SA, SIGNED A DEAL IN CONSORTIUM WITH THE CITY OF KATOWICE

* THE VALUE OF THE DEAL IS 19.5 MILLION ZLOTYS NET, OF WHICH COIG‘S SHARE IS NEARLY 80 PERCENT

* THE DEAL IS FOR DELIVERY, INSTALLATION AND IMPLEMENTATION OF INTEGRATED IT SYSTEM SUPPORTING BUSINESS PROCESSES IN THE CITY HALL OF KATOWICE AND OVER 200 OTHER CITY UNITS

