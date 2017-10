Oct 5 (Reuters) - KREZUS SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT HAS SIGNED A DEAL WITH NORD-SCHROTT INTERNATIONAL GMBH FOR THE DELIVERY OF 200,000 TONNES OF CHROMED BRASS IN OCT.

* THE VALUE OF THE DEAL IS 2.8 MILLION ZLOTYS

