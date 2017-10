Oct 6 (Reuters) - HANDGO HOLDING CO. LIMITED:

* HANDGO HOLDING CO. LIMITED SAID ON THURSDAY, THAT CURRENTLY IT HOLDS 927,831 VOTING RIGHTS OF A TOTAL OF 1,863,100 VOTING RIGHTS OF PANAMAX AG, WHICH CORRESPONDS TO ABOUT 49.80% OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARE CAPITAL OF PANAMAX

