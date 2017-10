BRIEF-Beni Stabili places EUR 300 mln bonds due October 2024

Oct 9 (Reuters) - BENI STABILI:

* SAID ON FRIDAY LAUNCHED ISSUE OF EUR 300 MLN BONDS WITH A 7 YEARS MATURITY AND A 1.625% FIXED ANNUAL COUPON

* THE BONDS WERE PRICED AT A SPREAD OF 115 BASIS POINTS OVER THE REFERENCE SWAP RATE

* THE TRANSACTION WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED BY ABOUT SEVEN TIMES, WITH TOTAL ORDERS IN EXCESS OF EUR 2 BILLION

* THE BONDS WILL BE ISSUED BELOW PAR VALUE (RE-OFFER PRICE 99.47%) WITH A MINIMUM DENOMINATION OF EUR 100,000 AND MULTIPLES OF EUR 1,000 UP TO A MAXIMUM OF EUR 199,000

* THE DATE OF ISSUANCE AND SETTLEMENT OF THE BONDS IS EXPECTED TO BE OCTOBER 17

