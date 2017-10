BRIEF-Karsan signs MoU with Morgan Olson for production and marketing of vehicles in North America

Oct 9 (Reuters) - KARSAN OTOMOTIV SANAYI VE TICARET AS :

* SAID ON FRIDAY SIGNED MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH MORGAN OLSON FOR THE PURPOSE OF CARRYING OUT THE COMMERCIALIZATION, FINAL ASSEMBLY, PRODUCTION, SALES AND AFTER-SALES SERVICES OF KARSAN VEHICLES, PARTICULARLY THOSE DESIGNED FOR USPS, IN NORTH AMERICA

* IN THE CASE KARSAN WINS USPS CONTRACT THE PRODUCTION AND AFTER SERVICES OF CARGO VEHICLES TO BE PRODUCED IN THE USA WILL BE CARRIED OUT EXCLUSIVELY BY MORGAN OLSON,

* SECURES 25.0 MILLION EUROS CREDIT FROM AKBANK WITH 2 YEARS MATURITY

