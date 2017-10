LONDON, Oct 9 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic has hired banks to lead manage a benchmark 30-year euro bond, according to a lead.

The sovereign has mandated Citigroup, CSOB (KBC Group), HSBC and Natixis as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.

A global investor call will take place on October 9.

The Slovak Republic is rated A2 (positive)/A+ (stable)/A+ (stable).