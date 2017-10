BRIEF-New Value AG: Change in valuation for Silentsoft SA

Oct 10 (Reuters) - NEW VALUE AG:

* SAID ON MONDAY, IN RECENT MONTHS BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PORTFOLIO COMPANY SILENTSOFT SA HAS NEGOTIATED WITH EXTERNAL INVESTORS FOR FUTURE FINANCING OF COMPANY

* SAID SILENTSOFT SA COULD NOT COMPLETE THESE NEGOTIATIONS IN TIME WHICH LED TO A SHORT TERM LIQUIDITY NEED

* SAID THE BIGGEST SHAREHOLDERS OF SILENTSOFT SA AGREED TO CONTRIBUTE THE NEEDED FUNDS, UNDER CERTAIN CONDITIONS, IN A FINANCING ROUND

* DUE TO ITS OWN LIQUIDITY SITUATION NEW VALUE AG CANNOT PARTICIPATE IN THIS FINANCING

