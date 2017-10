BRIEF- WILEX AG adjusts FY guidance

Oct 10 (Reuters) - WILEX AG :

* SAID ON MONDAY ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS ADJUSTED ITS GUIDANCE FOR CURRENT FISCAL YEAR, WHICH WAS PUBLISHED IN MARCH 2017

* SAID SALES REVENUES ARE DOWNWARD ON ONE HAND DUE TO DEFERRED REVENUE ARISING UNDER TAKEDA AGREEMENT, AS FIRST PAYMENT HAD TO BE SPLIT IN FAVOR OF COMING QUARTERS

* SAID ON THE OTHER HAND THERE IS A POSTPONEMENT OF MILESTONE PAYMENTS FROM LINK HEALTH

* WILEX GROUP EXPECTS TO GENERATE BETWEEN EUR 2.0 MILLION AND EUR 3.0 MILLION IN SALES REVENUE AND OTHER INCOME (PREVIOUSLY: EUR 4.0 MLN TO EUR 6.0 MLN) FOR FY 2017

* OPERATING EXPENSES ARE NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF EUR 12.0 MLN TO EUR 14.0 MLN (PREVIOUSLY: EUR 11.0 MLN TO EUR 15.0 MLN)

* FY EBIT IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN EUR -9.0 AND EUR -11.0 MILLION(PREVIOUSLY: EUR -6.0 MILLION TO EUR -10.0 MILLION)

* SAID WILEX WILL REQUIRE ADDITIONAL FUNDS TO IMPLEMENT THE ACTIVITIES PLANNED IN CONNECTION WITH ITS PROPRIETARY ATAC PROJECTS

* SAID BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO FINANCE OPERATIONS UNTIL THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018

