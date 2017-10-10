Slovak Republic sets pricing range for €1bn no-grow 30-year bond

LONDON, Oct 10 (IFR) - The Slovak Republic has revised pricing for a €1bn no-grow bond due October 2047 to mid-swaps plus 45bp-47bp, to price in range, according to a lead.

The notes were initially marketed at low to mid 50s over, with then pricing revised to plus 50bp area.

The order books are in excess of €3.25bn, including €125m of lead manager interest.

Timing is for today’s business via Citigroup, CSOB (KBC Group), HSBC (B&D) and Natixis.

The issuer is rated A2/A+/A+. (Reporting by Robert Hogg; editing by Sudip Roy)