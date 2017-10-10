FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Romania launches EUR1bn tap of 2.375% 2027 notes
October 10, 2017 / 2:48 PM / in 10 days

Romania launches EUR1bn tap of 2.375% 2027 notes

Robert Hogg

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 10 (IFR) - Romania has launched a €1bn tap of its 2.375% April 2027 bonds at 128bp over mid-swaps, according to a lead.

That compares with guidance of plus 130bp-135bp and an initial marketing level of plus 140bp area.

Books were €2.7bn at the last update, including lead manager interest.

The outstanding size of the bond before the reopening was €1bn.

Romania is rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB- (all stable) and is expected to price the deal later today via Barclays, Citigroup, Erste Group, ING and Societe Generale (B&D). (Reporting by Robert Hogg, editing by Julian Baker)

