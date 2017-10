Oct 12 (Reuters) - SANOCHEMIA PHARMAZEUTIKA AG:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY: DISPUTE CONCERNING PROCESS PATENT

* BESIDE THREE OTHER COMPANIES, SANOCHEMIA RECEIVED A COMPLAINT FROM GUERBET SOCIETE ANONYME REGARDING INFRINGEMENT OF PATENT

* ACCORDING TO THE REVIEW OF THE LEGAL DOCUMENTS AND THE FIRST LEGAL ASSESSMENT, SANOCHEMIA PHARMAZEUTIKA AG DOES NOT SEE ANY PATENT INFRINGEMENT

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)