Oct 12 (Reuters) - FINANSBANK AS:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY DECIDED TO ISSUE DEBT INSTRUMENTS AMOUNTING USD 850.000.000 OR EQUIVALENT TURKISH LIRA OR FOREIGN CURRENCY

* WITH DIFFERENT AMOUNTS, MATURITIES AND INTEREST RATES, UP TO A MATURITY OF 10 YEARS

