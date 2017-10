Oct 13(Reuters) - PLAYWAY SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT TOGETHER WITH MICHAŁ FLODROWSKI AND ROBERT PIETRZKO IT HAS FORMED A NEW COMPANY DEGENERALS SA

* IT RECEIVED 256,000 SHARES IN DEGENERALS IN EXCHANGE FOR 256,000 ZLOTYS CASH CONTRIBUTUION

* DEGENERALS’ MAIN ACTIVITY WILL BE COMPLETING THE PRODUCTION OF ‘TANK MECHANIC’ GAME AND DEVELOPMENT OF OTHER GAMES

