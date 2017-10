BRIEF-Health Italia launches the "Health Point" project

Oct 13(Reuters) - HEALTH ITALIA SPA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY IT HAS LAUNCHED THE “HEALTH POINT” PROJECT, A NETWORK OF NEW HEALTH SERVICES POINTS

* HEALTH POINTS WILL BE OPENED IN MAIN ITALIAN CITIES, LOCATED IN THE MOST POPULAR PUBLIC PLACES AND ACTIVE 7 DAYS A WEEK

* THE POINTS ARE DESIGNED BY HEALTH ITALIA AND CREATED IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PTA GROUP

* BY THE END OF THE YEAR, CO WILL OPEN 3 PHYSICAL FACILITIES IN THREE SHOPPING MALLS UNDER THE HEALTH POINT BRAND FOR A TOTAL INVESTMENT OF LESS THAN 200,000 EUROS Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)