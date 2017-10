BRIEF-NanoGroup plans to raise around 45 mln zlotys from IPO

Oct 16 (Reuters) - NANOGROUP SA IPO-NAN.WA:

* WANTS TO RAISE AROUND 45 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* THE OFFER WILL COMPRISE OF 8.8 MILLION NEWLY ISSUED SHARES AND OF UP TO 1.2 MILLION SHARES HELD BY COMPANY‘S SHAREHOLDERS

* FROM FUNDS RAISED COMPANY PLANS TO SPEND 27 MILLION ZLOTYS ON FINANCING CURRENT AND FUTURE PROJECTS, 12 MILLION ZLOTYS TO BE USED FOR ACQUISITIONS AND THE REST 6 MILLION ZLOTYS FOR EXTENSION OF LABORATORY AMONG OTHERS

* ENTRIES TO BE ACCEPTED FROM OCT.17 TILL OCT.25

* ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS AMONG INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS STARTS ON OCT.17 AND WILL LAST TILL OCT.26

* ISSUE PRICE AND FINAL NUMBER OF SHARES OFFERED TO BE ANNOUNCED ON OCT.27 THE LATEST

* MAXIMUM PRICE TO BE REVEALED ON OCT.16

* ENTRIES FROM INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS TO BE ACCEPTED ON OCT.30 AND OCT.31, SHARES TO BE ALLOTTED ON NOV.3

* COMPANY DOES NOT PLAN DIVIDEND PAYMENTS IN THE COMING YEARS