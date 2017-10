BRIEF-Banco Santander announces scrip dividend of 0.04 euro/right

Oct 17 (Reuters) - BANCO SANTANDER SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT RESOLVED TO EXECUTE SHARE CAPITAL INCREASE FOR SCRIP DIVIDEND SCHEME, WHICH SHALL BE APPLIED TO THE SECOND 2017 INTERIM DIVIDEND IN OCT./ NOV.

* UNDER THE SCHEME THE NUMBER OF BONUS SHARE RIGHTS NEEDED TO RECEIVE A NEW SHARE IS 142

* THE GROSS PRICE AT WHICH THE BANK COMMITS TO PURCHASE RIGHTS IS 0.04 EURO PER RIGHT

* THE PAYMENT DATE FOR THE SHAREHOLDERS WHO REQUESTED DIVIDEND IN CASH IS NOV. 3

