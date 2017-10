Oct 17(Reuters) - MERLIN GROUP SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY IT SIGNED A LOAN AGREEMENT WITH ITS SHAREHOLDER ATP FUNDUSZ INWESTYCYJNY ZAMKNIĘTY AKTYWÓW NIEPUBLICZNYCH

* WILL RECEIVE LOAN OF 1 MILLION ZLOTYS

* LOAN CARRIES AN ANNUAL INTEREST RATE OF 6 PCT AND IS DUE ON DEC. 11

