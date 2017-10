Oct 17 (Reuters) - NOVABASE SGPS SA:

* SAID ON MONDAY HNB BUYS ADDITIONAL 1.8 MLN OF COMPANY SHARES

* FOLLOWING TRANSACTION HNB OWNS NOW 32.68 PCT OF COMPANY SHARE CAPITAL AND VOTING RIGHTS

* ANNOUNCES 2018-2020 MANAGEMENT COMPOSITION, PROPOSES JOAO NUNO DA SILVA BENTO AS CEO

