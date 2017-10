LONDON, Oct 17 (IFR) - The EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA (all stable) has mandated CITI HANDLOWY and mBANK as joint lead managers for a tap of EIB’s 2.25% PLN 3.25bn issue due 25 May 2021. The transaction is expected to be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions.