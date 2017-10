Oct 19 (Reuters) - KERNEL HOLDING SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT ENTERED INTO PRE-EXPORT CREDIT FACILITY WITH SYNDICATE OF EUROPEAN BANKS

* THREE YEAR SECURED REVOLVING FACILITY WITH LIMIT OF $200 MILLION WILL BE USED TO FUND WORKING CAPITAL NEEDS OF ITS SUNFLOWER OIL PRODUCTION BUSINESS IN UKRAINE

