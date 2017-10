Oct 19 (Reuters) - CENTRUM FINANSOWE BANKU BPS SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ITS SUPERVISORY BOARD ADOPTED RESOLUTION ON THE DISMISSAL OF CO‘S CEO RYSZARD BUNKO

* THE BOARD ADOPTED RESOULTION THAT ITS MANAGEMENT BOARD WILL BE COMPOSED OF ONE PERSON

* APPOINTED BEATA BOROWIECKA AS CEO AS OF OCT. 19

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)