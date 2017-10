Oct 19 (Reuters) - SALES INTELLIGENCE SA:

* STARTS ACCEPTING ENTRIES FOR 2,592,400 COMPANY‘S SERIES B SHARES UNDER INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* ISSUE PRICE IS SET AT 1 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* ENTRIES TO BE ACCEPTED TILL OCT. 26

* SHARES TO BE ALLOCATED ON OCT.31

* WANTS TO HAVE ITS SHARES LISTED ON NEWCONNECT MARKET OF WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE

* COMPANY OPERATES ON E-COMMERCE MARKET IN AREAS OF PERFORMANCE MARKETING AND MARKETING

* COMPANY OWNS PRICE COMPARISON WEBSITE ‘NOKAUT.PL’ WHICH HAS AVERAGE NUMBER OF 1.2 MILLION USERS MONTHLY

Source text: bit.ly/2yCgSpp (Gdynia Newsroom)