* INFORMS THAT IT PLANS TO SPEND 1.5 BILLION ZLOTYS ON DEVELOPMENT OF ITS CHAIN OF STORES IN POLAND AND ABROAD

* WANTS TO MAINTAIN AND MODERNIZE EXISTING STORES AND TO OPEN NEW ONES

* PLANS TO HIRE MORE THAN 1,000 EMPLOYEES BY THE END OF 2018 AND TO INCREASE EXPENSES ON R&D TO ABOUT 200 MILLION ZLOTYS PER YEAR FROM OVER 160 MILLION ZLOTYS PER YEAR NOW

