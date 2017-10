BRIEF-MC-Link to be delisted from Italian stock exchange as of Nov. 3

Oct 23 (Reuters) - 2I FIBER SPA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY PROVISIONAL RESULTS OF ITS OBLIGATION TO PURCHASE OPERATION IT LAUNCHED ON 201,000 MC-LINK ORDINARY SHARES

* REPORTED 183,400 SHARES TENDERED, AMOUNTING TO 5.7 PCT OF MC-LINK CAPITAL

* 2I FIBER WILL OWN 99.5 PCT OF MC-LINK AT THE END OF THE PROCEDURE

* HAVING REACHED THE 95 PCT THRESHOLD, 2I FIBER HAS THE RIGHT TO BUY THE REMAINING 0.5 PCT OF MC-LINK

* MC-LINK TO BE DELISTED FROM THE ITALIAN BOURSE AS OF NOV 3

