Oct 23 (Reuters) - AMREST HOLDINGS SE:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT RECEIVED AN OFFER FROM FCAPITAL LUX S.À.R.L. TO ACQUIRE ALL THE SHARES BEING SUBJECT TO BUY-BACK FROM THE SHAREHOLDERS WHO VOTED AGAINST INTERNATIONAL TRANSFER OF THE COMPANY‘S REGISTERED OFFICE TO SPAIN AND REQUESTED BUY-BACK OF THEIR SHARES

* FCAPITAL LUX TRANSFERRED THE TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE FOR 550,000 SHARES (PLN 361.65 PER SHARE) TO COMPANY‘S BANK ACCOUNT

