BRIEF-Playway acquires stakes in InImages and Woodland Games

Oct 23(Reuters) - PLAYWAY SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY IT HAS ACQUIRED NEWLY ISSUED SHARES OF INIMAGES SP. Z O.O. FOR TOTAL OF 214,400 ZLOTYS

* CO WILL HOLD 76.19 PCT STAKE IN INIMAGES

* INIMAGES WILL PRODUCE UBOOT MOBILE GAME, AS WELL AS MOBILE GAMES FARM FIX 2018 AND TRUCK FIX 2018 AND CREATE OF CONCEPT OF THE GAME FOR PC

* ANNOUNCED ADDITIONALLY IT HAS ACQUIRED A 97.33% STAKE IN NEWLY CREATED WOODLAND GAMES SP. Z O.O. FOR TOTAL OF 292,000 ZLOTYS

* WOODLAND GAMES WILL CREATE NEON GAME FOR PC AND OTHER GAMES

Source text for Eikon:

