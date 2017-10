Oct 23 (Reuters) - CUBE ITG SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY THAT MAREK GIREK HAS LOWERED HIS DIRECT STAKE IN THE COMPANY TO 8.40 PCT FROM 14.36 PCT PREVIOUSLY HELD

* DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY MAREK GIREK NOW HOLDS 25.06 PCT FROM 31.02 PCT PREVIOUSLY HELD

